Magellan Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of State Street to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.65.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

