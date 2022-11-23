Magic Internet Money Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $514,363.91 (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $514,363.91 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.82 or 0.08521623 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.03 or 0.00471983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,787.43 or 0.28958069 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

