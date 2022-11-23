Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Trading Up 1%

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.97 and last traded at $17.97. 406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Schneiders, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Mina, Big Stick, Cappola, Deli Express, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lightlife, Lunch Mate, Main Street Deli, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Olympic Craft Meats, Parma, Shopsy's, Sunrise, and Swift.

