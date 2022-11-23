Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) VP Sells $946,139.58 in Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.07. 55,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,129. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $127.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

