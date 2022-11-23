Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) VP Sells $946,139.58 in Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance
Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.07. 55,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320,129. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $127.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.
Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
