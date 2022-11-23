Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Trading Down 3%

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF – Get Rating) shares were down 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.28 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CROJF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marimaca Copper from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marimaca Copper from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Marimaca Copper Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55.

Marimaca Copper Company Profile

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties and projects in the United States and Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

