Marlowe (LON:MRL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Marlowe (LON:MRL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,160 ($13.72) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.10% from the stock’s current price.
Marlowe Trading Down 15.3 %
Marlowe stock traded down GBX 112 ($1.32) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 620 ($7.33). The company had a trading volume of 540,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 760.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 778.53. The firm has a market cap of £594.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62,533.00. Marlowe has a 12-month low of GBX 620 ($7.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,094 ($12.94).
About Marlowe
Read More
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.