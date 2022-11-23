Marlowe (LON:MRL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Marlowe (LON:MRL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,160 ($13.72) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.10% from the stock’s current price.

Marlowe Trading Down 15.3 %

Marlowe stock traded down GBX 112 ($1.32) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 620 ($7.33). The company had a trading volume of 540,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 760.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 778.53. The firm has a market cap of £594.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62,533.00. Marlowe has a 12-month low of GBX 620 ($7.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,094 ($12.94).

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

