Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 429,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,638 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $66,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $636,001,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,250,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,555,000 after acquiring an additional 989,073 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,804,000 after acquiring an additional 791,621 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,095,000 after purchasing an additional 740,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

