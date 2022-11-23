Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.92

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.92 and last traded at C$11.91, with a volume of 223305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.73.

MRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Martinrea International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Martinrea International from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Martinrea International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Martinrea International from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.52. The stock has a market cap of C$952.59 million and a P/E ratio of 12.34.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

