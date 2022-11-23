Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is Oak Grove Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 212,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,175 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for 3.0% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.59. 181,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,777,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

