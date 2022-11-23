Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,443 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 66.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 3.58. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $73.78.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

