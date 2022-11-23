Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Harbor Spring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,249 shares during the period. Match Group accounts for 5.1% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $20,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,346,000 after purchasing an additional 216,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,404,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $805,144,000 after purchasing an additional 239,292 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Match Group from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Match Group to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,371. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $141.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.94.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. The company had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

