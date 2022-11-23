Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.03, but opened at $25.37. Maxar Technologies shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 24,132 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MAXR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxar Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Price Performance

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

