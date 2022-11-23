MetaMUI Price Reaches $0.14 (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One MetaMUI coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetaMUI has a market cap of $69.62 million and $100,621.73 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.05 or 0.08633479 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00471853 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,751.70 or 0.28950101 BTC.

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

