Metis Price Reaches $0.0051 (MTS)

Metis (MTS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Metis token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metis has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Metis has a market cap of $33.34 billion and approximately $1.09 million worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.59 or 0.08632261 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00470827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,753.87 or 0.28887131 BTC.

Metis Profile

Metis’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. Metis’ official message board is metisofficial.medium.com.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

