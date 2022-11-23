Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Shares Up 0.7%

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 390,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,806% from the average daily volume of 13,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.
Several analysts have weighed in on OUKPY shares. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Metso Outotec Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.00 ($11.22) to €10.50 ($10.71) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93.
Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.
