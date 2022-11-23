Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.09

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and traded as high as $9.02. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 2,938 shares changing hands.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11.

Get Mexico Equity & Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 394.5% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 118,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 94,697 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.