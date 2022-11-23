MinePlex (PLEX) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.83 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a total market cap of $37.92 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009394 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,427.30 or 0.08679568 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.98 or 0.00468117 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 302,763,402 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

