MKM Partners Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $200.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.08% from the stock’s previous close.

CRWD has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.09.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $135.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.08 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.81 and a 200-day moving average of $168.39. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after acquiring an additional 171,258 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

