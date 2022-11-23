Molson Coors Brewing (OTCMKTS:TAP.A) Shares Down 0.6%

Molson Coors Brewing Company (OTCMKTS:TAP.A – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $72.50 and last traded at $72.60. 1,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.06.

Molson Coors Brewing Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.96.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Molson Coors Brewing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.