Monero (XMR) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $133.50 or 0.00811818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.43 billion and approximately $108.08 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,444.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.00483655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00025348 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00118078 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.50 or 0.00696267 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00239803 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00264225 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,204,418 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.