Moonriver (MOVR) Price Hits $8.12

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $46.67 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for approximately $8.12 or 0.00049147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,560,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,746,492 tokens. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

