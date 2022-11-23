Morgan Stanley Boosts Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $347.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $318.00 to $347.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.32.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $319.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $300.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $331.05. The stock has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.6% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

