Morgan Stanley Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $120.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIDU. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.88.

Baidu stock opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. Baidu has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $171.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Baidu by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Baidu by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Baidu by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Baidu by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

