Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,921 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 47,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 20,965 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 365,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,769,000 after buying an additional 50,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

