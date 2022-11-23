Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 217,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 20.4% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 19,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,962,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 41.4% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MS opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.68. The company has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

