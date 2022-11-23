Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,252,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,113,036 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Morgan Stanley worth $2,072,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MS traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.89. 88,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,295. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

