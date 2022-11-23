Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,491,649.68 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.72, for a total value of $2,491,649.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,452,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,059,363. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.41. The company had a trading volume of 54,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,801. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.11 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on MORN. TheStreet lowered Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 1,109.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

