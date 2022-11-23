Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Up to $28.78

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.78, but opened at $29.61. Morphic shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 328 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Morphic in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.
Morphic Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.26.
Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.
