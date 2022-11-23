Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Gap Up to $28.78

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.78, but opened at $29.61. Morphic shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 328 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Morphic in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Morphic Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Morphic

Morphic Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 3rd quarter valued at $778,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morphic during the third quarter worth about $418,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Morphic by 545.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 140.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,084,000 after purchasing an additional 124,861 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

