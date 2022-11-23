Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading Up 16.1%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating) shot up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 190,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 197,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.36, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$120.22 million and a PE ratio of 0.47.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

