MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €200.00 by Warburg Research

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($285.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($227.55) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €197.50 ($201.53) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.89. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a 52 week high of €221.10 ($225.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is €169.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €177.22.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.