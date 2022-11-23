Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.47

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.47 and traded as high as C$14.83. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$14.80, with a volume of 117,121 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.80.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.48.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

About Mullen Group

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.24%.

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.