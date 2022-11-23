MUSE ENT NFT Trading 27.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $363.84 million and approximately $80,277.05 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 27.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.44123649 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $81,468.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

