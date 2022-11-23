My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Tops $0.0564

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $912,081.56 and $825,111.68 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $300.32 or 0.01819144 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00013073 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00034982 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00043974 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.81 or 0.01682801 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

