My Food Bag Group Limited (ASX:MFB) Plans $0.03 Interim Dividend

My Food Bag Group Limited (ASX:MFB – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.

My Food Bag Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at My Food Bag Group

In other My Food Bag Group news, insider Mark Powell bought 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,555.00 ($34,142.38).

My Food Bag Group Company Profile

My Food Bag Group Limited engages in online meal-kit, grocery items, and pre-prepared ready to heat meal delivery business in New Zealand. It offers a range of meal kit bags under the My Food Bag, Bargain Box, and Fresh Start brands. The company was formerly known as MFB Group Limited and changed its name My Food Bag Group Limited in January 2021.

