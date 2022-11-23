Nano Price Up 101.1% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 108.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. In the last week, Nano has traded 101.1% higher against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $158.41 million and approximately $104.27 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00007231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,441.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.77 or 0.00479083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025738 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00117771 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00821555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.09 or 0.00699985 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00241481 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.