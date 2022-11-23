nanosynth group (LON:NNN) Trading 4.4% Higher

nanosynth group plc (LON:NNN – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00). 2,414,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 17,360,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.43. The stock has a market cap of £9.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.68.

Nanosynth Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the synthesis and application of nanoparticles. The company offers nanoparticles for animal health and wellbeing, cosmetics, medical, plants, food and drink, functional coatings, and electronics. It also provides anti-viral face masks; and develops anti-pathogenic products.

