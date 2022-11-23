National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. National Grid comprises about 1.3% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in National Grid were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in National Grid in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

NGG stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.94. 10,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,222. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.64.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.0929 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.49) to GBX 1,150 ($13.60) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Grid in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,120.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

