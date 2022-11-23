Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.46

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 5688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at $25,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 9.8% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 51.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 12.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.