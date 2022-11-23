Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0448 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and $114.35 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00125279 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00232197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00051165 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00059588 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,910,704 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

