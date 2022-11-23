Navcoin Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.35 million and $189.96 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00126493 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00232361 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00049523 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00059204 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,911,876 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.