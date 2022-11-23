Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 924 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

HII traded down $4.87 on Wednesday, reaching $225.54. 4,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,621. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on HII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

