Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,380,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,059,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded down $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.45. 92,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,309. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.46. The stock has a market cap of $150.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.19.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

