Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 455,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,495,000 after acquiring an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 153,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 70,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $76.70. 82,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,309. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

