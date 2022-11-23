Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $3.16 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 205,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375,841. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

