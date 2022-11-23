Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $9.08 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 2,087.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,691 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland comprises about 1.9% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.4% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,030,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,756,000 after buying an additional 799,565 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.5% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 487,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,793,000 after buying an additional 42,360 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 258,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,032,000 after buying an additional 27,846 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 584,631 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,041 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.41. 17,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,095. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $61.80 and a one year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

