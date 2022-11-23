Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $5.83 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,000. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.3% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.78.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.94. 22,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $369.80. The company has a market cap of $342.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

