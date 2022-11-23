Navellier & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,349 shares during the period. United Microelectronics comprises 1.1% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 37,221 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 55.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 87,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 31,004 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 266,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 2,089.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after buying an additional 2,822,983 shares in the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Microelectronics Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of UMC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. 234,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,228,995. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.12.
United Microelectronics Company Profile
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
