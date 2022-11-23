Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Navellier & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AA. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 160.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,677,831. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -57.18, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.42.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.