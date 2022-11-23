Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 8,723 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.20% of Vista Outdoor worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 0.1 %

Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.90. 4,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,598. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $52.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,644 shares in the company, valued at $377,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on VSTO. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Vista Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.