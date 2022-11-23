Navellier & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.28.

Shares of KLA stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $386.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,300. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

